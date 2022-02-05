Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAFC stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

