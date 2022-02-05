HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.41. 145,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $767.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 205,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

