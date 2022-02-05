Head to Head Analysis: Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) vs. Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Meridian and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meridian and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $159.51 million 1.46 $26.44 million $5.74 6.59 Chino Commercial Bancorp $13.07 million 2.65 $3.13 million $1.17 11.10

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chino Commercial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 22.31% 23.47% 2.05% Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.96% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meridian beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

