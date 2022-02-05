Head-To-Head Analysis: Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) & Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG)

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sparta Commercial Services and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -1,903.77% -2.01% 579.40% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -792.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 7.02 -$2.30 million N/A N/A Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Summary

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions beats Sparta Commercial Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

