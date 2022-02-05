Head to Head Review: Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) versus Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $998.23 million 3.91 -$3.11 million $0.46 155.16 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 0.78 -$80.97 million ($3.85) -2.35

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 2.27% 11.64% 5.04% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -27.37% -44.56% -8.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Envestnet and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 1 3 1 2.67 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 7 2 0 2.22

Envestnet currently has a consensus target price of $87.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.02%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 169.17%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Envestnet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Envestnet beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

