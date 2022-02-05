Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.54.

NYSE:HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $206.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after acquiring an additional 203,730 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

