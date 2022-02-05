Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 204,039 Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 204,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARTEU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,012,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTEU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

