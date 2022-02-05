HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 138.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,506 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $36,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $187.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.63 and a 200 day moving average of $221.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

