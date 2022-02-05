HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $34,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Amundi purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $119,375,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.38 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

