HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $42,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $51,622,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Truist Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 132,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.