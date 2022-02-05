HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 16,563 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,423,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $45,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after buying an additional 615,434 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 71,321 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth $2,115,000. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 48,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

QAI opened at $31.07 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.