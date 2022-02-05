Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives $519.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $519.52.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.00) to GBX 1,027 ($13.81) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

