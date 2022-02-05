Holderness Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

