Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $519.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $530.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.