Holderness Investments Co. Makes New $307,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,484,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,007,000 after purchasing an additional 470,231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $412.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.71 and a 200 day moving average of $416.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.