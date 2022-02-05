Holderness Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,267 shares of company stock worth $21,632,492 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $258.98 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.32.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

