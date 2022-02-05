Holderness Investments Co. Sells 303 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after buying an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after buying an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

