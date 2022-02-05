Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holley.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.