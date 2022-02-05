Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.Hologic also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.55.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.74 on Friday. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.