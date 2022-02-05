Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $225.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.60.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

