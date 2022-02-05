Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $445.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Humana's Medicaid business has been strongly contributing to its top line for years now. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. Total revenues for 2022 are expected within $91.6-$93.2 billion. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. We believe, its financial resilience will continue to boost investors’ confidence. It reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, backed by membership growth and higher premiums. Solid contributions from its Retail and Healthcare Services units are major positives. However, its rising costs weigh on margins. Weak ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders' funds. The latest slashed Medicare outlook poses a threat. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $483.13.

Humana stock opened at $429.85 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.19 and a 200 day moving average of $425.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

