HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,141,500 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 38,888,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMBL opened at $0.20 on Friday. HUMBL has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

