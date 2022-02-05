Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.00. 9,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

