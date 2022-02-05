Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70. 449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. The company has a market cap of $698.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.