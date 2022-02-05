IAA (NYSE:IAA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

IAA opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in IAA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of IAA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of IAA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAA (IAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.