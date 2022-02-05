IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.27-$9.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $526.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.59. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $676.20.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.