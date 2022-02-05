IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY22 guidance to $9.27-$9.59 EPS.

Shares of IDXX opened at $526.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.20.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

