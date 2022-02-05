Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$50.00 price objective on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a na rating and set a C$53.00 target price (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.00. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$25.23 and a 52-week high of C$56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.17 billion and a PE ratio of 76.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 143.65%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

