Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.40 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($54.38) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.28 ($50.87).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

