Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells $48,975.49 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $428,975.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.19 and a 200 day moving average of $187.19. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

