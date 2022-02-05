Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells $48,975.49 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $428,975.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.19 and a 200 day moving average of $187.19. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
