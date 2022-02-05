Insider Selling: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BRKL stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.69. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.74.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,628,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after buying an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.
See Also: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.