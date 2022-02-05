Insider Selling: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BRKL stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.69. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,628,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after buying an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

