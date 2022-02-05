Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 197,864 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Reading International by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Reading International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

