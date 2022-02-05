Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 404.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

