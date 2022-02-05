Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,176,100.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of XPEL opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
