Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,176,100.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in XPEL by 199.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of XPEL by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

