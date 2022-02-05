Intact Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.32 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.08. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.11 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$198.40.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$175.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$164.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$167.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$140.50 and a twelve month high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

