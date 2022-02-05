Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

