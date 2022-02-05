International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 224 by Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 224 ($3.01) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 207 ($2.78).

IAG stock opened at GBX 155.08 ($2.08) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.40. The company has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

