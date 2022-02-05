International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $125.32 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average is $145.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

