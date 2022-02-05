Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE:IVA remained flat at $$13.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,235. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

