Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:IVR remained flat at $$2.59 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,040. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $807.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

