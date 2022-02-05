Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $68.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29.

