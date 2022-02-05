Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,167 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 590% compared to the average volume of 459 call options.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,982 shares of company stock worth $2,426,080 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Matson alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 25.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Matson by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matson has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $101.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.