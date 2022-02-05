Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 15,835 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,405% compared to the average volume of 1,052 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Shares of DLR opened at $145.16 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.47. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

