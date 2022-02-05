Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,727,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,731. Invitae has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

