Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 106.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

INVH opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

