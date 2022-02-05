Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INVH. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.77.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after buying an additional 953,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after buying an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after buying an additional 531,954 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.