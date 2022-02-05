Iridium Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,244 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,753% compared to the typical volume of 283 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after buying an additional 503,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,328,000 after buying an additional 107,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after buying an additional 110,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.00 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

