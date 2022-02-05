Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,509.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 268,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.64. 1,569,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,113. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

