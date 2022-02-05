Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,509.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 268,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.64. 1,569,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,113. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
