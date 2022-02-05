iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 484,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,342,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

