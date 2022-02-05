iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $270,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $60.59 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

